Dua Lipa expresses her feelings on winning six Grammy nominations

Dua Lipa, who have bagged six Grammy Award nominations, said she still can't quite believe her success ahead of the ceremony on Sunday .

The British singer said she 'feels overwhelmed' to have bagged six Grammy Award nominations, saying: 'I'm a little bit overwhelmed'.



The 25-year-old music sensation, who is hot favourite to win big at the annual music awards ceremony, admitted she still can’t quite believe her name has been put forward in six categories.



Sharing her emotions about her nominations ahead of the ceremony, she said: “Sometimes when you say it out loud it’s a bit unbelievable and I’m a little bit overwhelmed. I mean, it’s bonkers, it’s mind-blowing, it’s amazing. These things really only happen in your dreams, so I feel like, well, I’m hoping no one is going to wake me up and be like, ‘All right, time for school!’ or something.”

She sees her up for gongs including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Future Nostalgia’, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Don’t Start Now’, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Un Dia’, which she worked on with J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy.



Dua Lipa already has two Grammys to her name after she won Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her feature on Silk City’s track 'Electricity' in 2019.