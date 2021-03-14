‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan pays rich tribute to doctors, nurses on Medicine Day

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan paid rich tribute to doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals to mark Medicine Day, today, March 14.



Engin turned to Instagram and shared a stethoscope in his story to pay homage to the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

In Turkey, 14th March is celebrated as Medicine Day every year since 1919.

Millions of healthcare workers, from doctors and nurses to paramedics, marked Medicine Day, hoping to a return to new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul rose to international fame with his stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.