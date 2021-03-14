BTS steal the Grammy’s Week Online Charity concert with insane vocals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
South Korea’s resident hot shots from BTS lit up the stage and shock fans with their powerful vocals at the Grammy’s Week Online Charity concert for Dynamite.
The boys are currently nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, and decided to flex their vocal prowess with their worldwide hit Dynamite.