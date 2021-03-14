close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 14, 2021
BTS steal the Grammy’s Week Online Charity concert with insane vocals

South Korea’s resident hot shots from BTS lit up the stage and shock fans with their powerful vocals at the Grammy’s Week Online Charity concert for Dynamite.

The boys are currently nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, and decided to flex their vocal prowess with their worldwide hit Dynamite.

