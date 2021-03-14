Katie Price’s son Harvey petitions trolls to not be ‘horrible to me’

Katie Price’s son Harvey recently took to social media with his mom and clapped back against haters who are constantly being ‘horrible’ to him.

The video in question features a conversation between Katie and Harvey where she asks, “Do you want people to sign mummy’s petition? Because of people who do what to you, Harvey?"

At that moment he promptly responds by saying that he wants his mum to “tell off” the "People who are horrible to me" and sign her petition, “Track a troll.”

The TV star even took to Instagram later and shared her intentions behind the new campaign alongside a caption that read, “I'm calling on you to support me and Andrew Griffith MP with our new petition: I am delighted that Andrew Griffith MP has agreed to support me with my new petition and is to take it to the next level where it so desperately needs to be heard.”

“No troll should retain the right to be able to hide behind their abusive malicious posts. I will not stop until every stone is unturned and all those are exposed and held accountable for their actions.”

