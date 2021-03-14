close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 14, 2021

Cardi B candidly addresses Grammy backlash: 'Don't overshadow them!'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 14, 2021
Cardi B candidly addresses Grammy backlash: ‘Don’t overshadow them!’

Renowned rapper Cardi B recently got candid about her own thoughts about the Grammys, shortly after The Weeknd announced his decision to boycott the event as a whole.

The star touched upon the issue over on Twitter and the caption above her lengthy note read, “How I feel bout the Grammy's! Don't forget to congratulate the small black artist that got nominated that got overshadowed again cause of the drama. It's their moment finally!”

The screen gabbed note from iPhone’s notes app detailed her thoughts and read, “I do feel that there were some albums and songs that should have been considered for nominations. Maybe by next year they will get it right.”

“However let's not forget the Grammys nominated soo many independent Black artists this year that don't get the exposure by blogs, magazines and other award shows like Chika, D Smoke, Royce 5'9, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronica, Kaytranada, Brittany Howard, Mykal Kilgor, Ledisi, Jean & Marcus Baylor.”

Check it out below:


