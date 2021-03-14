Prince Harry accused of 'hypocrisy' as evidence shows Prince Charles' financial support to son

Prince Harry had claimed in his bombshell sit down with Oprah Winfrey that his father Prince Charles stopped giving him financial support after stepping away from the royal family.

However, the Duke of Sussex is being accused of hypocrisy as palace sources have denied those claims.

The insider close to the Prince of Wales told the Sunday Times that there were bank statements proving that Charles continued to support Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their child Archie even after their move to America.

Since Harry's claim, Charles is said to be "upset and cut up" over the remarks.

"It was a surprise to hear he’d been cut off, given the bank statements," the source said.

"The prince continued to provide Harry and Meghan with financial support after their move to America, while they found their feet."

Meanwhile one of Charles’ friends added: "What [expletive] hypocrisy.

"When Harry and Meghan left last year, they wanted to become 'financially independent'."