We came out stronger, closer: Kim Kardashian wishes Tristan Thompson on his birthday

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian rang in Tristan Thompson's 30th birthday with a sweet post on Instagram.
The Skims founder shared a photo she snapped with the NBA star and got candid in the caption saying that she is grateful for him being in her sister, Khloe Kardashian's, life.
"Happy 30th birthday @realtristan13! I remember taking this photo. I said your birthday is going to come up soon and we don’t have any good photos together so let’s take one now so I can use it for your birthday post!" she wrote.
"LOL Honestly I’m so proud to call you my brother! I know we’ve been through it but we came out stronger and closer and I’m just grateful that Khloe has a bestie in you! You’re a great dad, friend and dancer! Live it up! Have the best birthday and enjoy every minute if this life!"
Take a look: