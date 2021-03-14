Author registers case against Kangana over alleged cheating and copyright breach

Bollywood's most infamous stars, Kangana Ranaut landed in hot water after legal action was taken against her.

Gulf News reported, a case has been registered against the Queen actor with Mumbai Police by writer Ashish Kaul over alleged copyright violations of his book Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

The author stated that the actor had copied content from his book without seeking permission from him as he possessed the exclusive copyrights to the life story of the Princess of Lohar and the queen of Kashmir, Didda.

He claimed: “Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor- turned-social activist?”

This isn’t the first time Ranaut had legal action taken against her as her charged tweets regarding the Indian farmers’ protests have also landed her in contention with multiple police cases filed against her.