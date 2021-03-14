Beyonce to not perform at 2021 Grammy Awards

Despite having the most number of Grammy Award nominations, Beyonce will not be making a surprise appearance.

Recording Academy’s interim chief Harvey Mason Jr. spoke to The Los Angeles Times and revealed that the 24-time Grammy winner will not be making a surprise appearance.

"It's unfortunate, because she's such a big part of the Recording Academy," Mason told the outlet in a story published on Saturday. "We absolutely wish we had her onstage."

In recent times, the awards have received flak from a number of major stars calling it out for its lack of transparency in the nomination process to deciding the winners.