Sun Mar 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 14, 2021

Beyonce to not perform at 2021 Grammy Awards

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 14, 2021

Despite having the most number of Grammy Award nominations, Beyonce will not be making a surprise appearance. 

Recording Academy’s interim chief Harvey Mason Jr. spoke to The Los Angeles Times and revealed that the 24-time Grammy winner will not be making a surprise appearance.

"It's unfortunate, because she's such a big part of the Recording Academy," Mason told the outlet in a story published on Saturday. "We absolutely wish we had her onstage."

In recent times, the awards have received flak from a number of major stars calling it out for its lack of transparency in the nomination process to deciding the winners. 

