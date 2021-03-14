Beyonce to not perform at 2021 Grammy Awards

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Despite having the most number of Grammy Award nominations, Beyonce will not be making a surprise appearance.
Recording Academy’s interim chief Harvey Mason Jr. spoke to The Los Angeles Times and revealed that the 24-time Grammy winner will not be making a surprise appearance.
"It's unfortunate, because she's such a big part of the Recording Academy," Mason told the outlet in a story published on Saturday. "We absolutely wish we had her onstage."
In recent times, the awards have received flak from a number of major stars calling it out for its lack of transparency in the nomination process to deciding the winners.