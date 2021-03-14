close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 14, 2021

Meghan Markle likely to launch political career as she networks among Democrats

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 14, 2021

Meghan Markle's political career  has been subject of speculation ever since she and Prince Harry parted ways with their royal lives. 

Reports have now emerged stating that the Duchess of Sussex is building close contact with senior Democrats to build a path for herself to one day run for president of the United States.

The claims were made to The Mail on Sunday by a senior Labour figure with connections in Washington.

A source said, per Daily Mail: “The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan's political ambitions and potential backers.”

The duchess had sparked conversation around her possible future in politics after she and Harry commented on the US election and urged the public to cast their votes in November’s presidential polls.

