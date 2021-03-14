Sugar prices surge to Rs100/kg or more in 10 cities of Pakistan

A representational image of sugar. Photo: File

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR: As the holy of month of Ramazan looms near, the prices of sugar in various cities of the country have once again increased.



In Karachi, the commodity is being sold for the highest amount throughout the country, which is Rs110/kg, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).



Sugar is being sold in Islamabad and Rawalpindi for Rs105/kg while the average price of the product throughout the country has reached Rs98/kg.

The price of sugar has risen to Rs100/kg in six cities of the country, said the PBS.

In Quetta, Bahawalpur, Multan, Peshawar and Sialkot, the price of sugar has reached Rs100/kg while it is being sold for Rs98-100/kg in Hyderabad. In Faisalabad, it is being sold for Rs98/kg.

In Khuzdar, sugar is being sold for Rs97/kg while in Sargodha it is being sold for Rs96/kg. In Sukkur, the price of sugar is Rs98/kg, in Larkana Rs95/kg while in Bannu is it being sold for Rs95/kg.