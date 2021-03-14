Meghan Markle’s complaints about Archie’s title shot down by Palace insiders

Royal sources have shot down claims by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their son Archie being denied a ‘prince’ title.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had told Oprah Winfrey in their interview last week that before Archie was born, there was concerns about the colour of his skin and whether or not he should be given security and a title being a mixed race royal.

A royal source refuted Meghan’s claims as they told Us Weekly: "The palace says it’s nothing to do with race. Under royal protocol established by King George V, only those in the direct line of succession to the throne get the titles [of] prince or princess.”

The insider further explained that Archie would be given the title of a prince once his grandfather Prince Charles takes the throne: Archie would’ve been given a title when Prince Charles became king."