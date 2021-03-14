'We love you 3000': Marvel has no hard feelings after ‘Avatar’ beats ‘Avengers’

Avatar has taken back its title of the highest-grossing film ever made, from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame which routed the former back in 2019 after its release.

The James Cameron-directorial has racked up $2.802 billion while the Russo Brothers-directed film stands at an estimated $2.797 billion, Deadline reported.

Following the big news, Marvel Studios was not too disappointed about losing the spot to its longtime rival.

Marvel Studios' official Twitter announced the news and congratulated James Cameron and the creators of the film, saying: “Congratulations to @JimCameron ,@JonLandau , and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000.”

Cameron was also lauded by the Russo Brothers on Twitter with an Endgame reference, writing: "Passing the gauntlet back to you... @JimCameron.”

Avatar producer Jon Landau issued a statement to Deadline after it grabbed the top spot, saying: "We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theaters during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support.”

"We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come,” he added.