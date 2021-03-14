Meghan Markle and the royals face off as she demands to see ‘bullying’ evidence

Meghan Markle’s feud with Buckingham Palace appears to be intensifying with each passing day as she recently hit back at the bullying probe against her.



According to The Mail on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex is demanding to see all the documents , emails and text messages pertaining to the bullying allegations placed against her by royal staffers.

As per The Sun, the duchess is assembling her legal team to shoot down all the claims she has been slapped with.

On the other hand, the Palace too is considering bringing onboard an independent law firm that can investigate the accusations placed on the duchess.

Meghan was accused by her former Kensington Palace staffers of creating a hostile and toxic work environment and making them cry after she married into the royal family.