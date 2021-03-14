Blake Lively's comment shows she is a fan of Brad Pitt

It seems American actress Blake Lively is a great fan of Brad Pitt and wants to see him at work. Such an opportunity when she could actually meet her favourite artist was wasted by her actor husband Ryan Reynolds.

It was revealed by her husband that Hollywood’s heartthrob Brad Pitt appeared in Deadpool 2 as the invisible hero Vanisher in a make a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo. The 57-year-old Troy star did a seconds-long cameo of a silent character throughout the sequel.



The 44-year-old Deadpool star revealed that Pitt wanted only a cup of coffee in return for doing the cameo. The Cinephile Club mentioned this as a fun fact on its Instagram account.

The post was captioned: “Fun Fact: #RyanReynolds had revealed that Hollywood star #BradPitt wanted the actor to bring a cup of coffee for him as his fee for doing a cameo in 'Deadpool 2'. In the #Deadpool sequel, Pitt made a surprising blink-and-you-miss-it appearance as the meta-superhero's ally known as The Vanisher.”





Reacting to this, Lively, who is known for her pleasing nature, commented: "Weird... My husband didn't invite me to set that day."

Later, her comment on the post was highlighted by the popular Instagram account ‘Comments by Celebs.’







