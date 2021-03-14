Siddhant Chaturvedi diagnosed with Coronavirus

Indian actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has confirmed that he was self-quarantining at home after diagnosed with Covid-19.



The Gully Boy actor took to Instagram story and confirmed the news.

He said, “Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“I’m feeling fine at this time and self-quarantining at home,” Siddhant said and added “I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors.”

He further said “Being positive and tackling this head on.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi was currently shooting for Phone Bhoot that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif.