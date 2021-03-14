close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 14, 2021

Siddhant Chaturvedi diagnosed with Coronavirus

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 14, 2021
Siddhant Chaturvedi diagnosed with Coronavirus

Indian actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has confirmed that he was self-quarantining at home after diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Gully Boy actor took to Instagram story and confirmed the news.

He said, “Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“I’m feeling fine at this time and self-quarantining at home,” Siddhant said and added “I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors.”

He further said “Being positive and tackling this head on.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi was currently shooting for Phone Bhoot that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz