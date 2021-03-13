close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
Web Desk
March 13, 2021

Tara Sutaria tests positive for Covid-19

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 13, 2021
Tara Sutaria tests positive for Covid-19

Indian star Tara Sutaria has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and has isolated herself, according to Indian media.

Tara, who made her Bollywood debut with the Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, tested positive for Covid-19 days after Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

She has isolated herself after testing positive.

There has been no official confirmation about Tara contracting the virus.

The actress recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Tadap with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap will be released in cinemas on September 24, 2021.



