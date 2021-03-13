Tiffany Haddish says she sides with Meghan Markle amid royal family feud

Tiffany Haddish said Meghan Markle did not lie about the Queen and she respects the monarch

Tiffany Haddish is siding with Meghan Markle amid her tiff with the royal family.



The American actress said she is going to believe anything a Black woman ever says.



Talking to TMZ, Haddish revealed, "I believe anything a Black woman says!" She added, Meghan "didn't lie on the Queen. She respects the Queen."

For the unversed, Meghan sent shockwaves with her allegations during her chat with Winfrey.

She said she wanted to commit suicide after feeling like being controlled by The Firm.

The Duchess of Sussex also said the royal family was concerned about how dark Archie's skin colour is going to be.

"They didn’t want him to be a prince. Which would be different from the protocol. And he wasn’t going to receive security. This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy," the former royal said.

"In those months that I was pregnant…we had in tandem the conversation that he won't be given security. He’s not gonna be given a title. And also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," Meghan added.