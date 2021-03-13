NAB approaches LHC to cancel Maryam Nawaz's bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. Photo: File

NAB wants Maryam Nawaz's bail cancelled as she has taken 'undue benefit' of reprieve.

NAB claims Maryam, despite being released on bail, is not cooperating with the accountability watchdog in its investigations.

Maryam had been granted bail by the LHC in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in November 2019.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday filed a petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The petition has been scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday (March 15) and will be heard by a two-member bench headed by Justice Sarfaraz Dogar.

NAB in the plea told the court the PML-N leader taken “undue benefit” of the bail and claimed that she is also not cooperating with its investigations.

“Despite being released on bail, Maryam Nawaz is not cooperating with NAB in the investigations,” read the petition filed by NAB.



The accountability watchdog told the court that the PML-N leader was asked to submit documents related to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on January 10 of last year.

It added that despite sending the summons the PML-N leader did not receive any response and neither did she submit the requested documents.

NAB then said that, after her failure to submit the documents, it had summoned Maryam to appear in person on August 11 of last year.

It alleged that, on that day, the PML-N leader used her political power and attacked the NAB offices.

The bureau added that a separate case had been registered against the PML-N leader over the incident.

The watchdog claimed that the PML-N leader's unwillingness to appear before it was causing obstruction in the case.

The plea went on to say that ever since Maryam got her bail she has been attacking state institutions.

It added that the PML-N leader was issuing statements against state institutions on electronic and social media.

"Maryam Nawaz is doing propaganda against state institutions," said NAB, arguing that "through her tactics" she is giving the public an impression that state institutions have failed.

"Maryam Nawaz is making deliberate statements to tarnish the image of state institutions," it added.

NAB has named Maryam Nawaz and the interior ministry as respondents in the case and appealed to the court to cancel bail.

In November 2019, the LHC had granted bail to Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

At the time, the NAB prosecutor had opposed the PML-N leader’s plea, which Maryam had filed after her father Nawaz Sharif was hospitalised in critical condition.

