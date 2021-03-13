Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have split and called off their two-year engagement, according to reports.

The shocking news, which reported by different media outlets, broke the internet as fans of the two celebrities took to social media to know more about the couple's bombshell decision of ending their romantic journey after four-year of relationship.

The news has come as a huge shock to people as the loved-up couple were last seen together in the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is busy filming her upcoming thriller, 'Shotgun Wedding'.



A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and 'On The Floor' hitmaker is filming her movie in the Dominican Republic."

Jennifer and Alex have had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing crisis and even as late as January this year, Alex admitted he can't wait to marry Jennifer.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez was reported to have said: "We cancelled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands."

