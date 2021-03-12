Miley Cyrus drops video for 'Angels Like You'

"Angels Like You" is the third track on Miley Cyrus 's album "Plastic Hearts" that she released in November last year.

At the time of the song's release, some of her fans were convinced that the song is apparently about Cyrus's ex, Kaitlynn Carter whom she had dated for a couple of months after split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus on Friday left her fans excited as she released a video of her performance of "Angels Like You" at a concert.





Taking to Instagram, Cyrus shared a clip from the video and wrote, "Angels Like You music video filmed at the first Covid compliant concert of its size since the pandemic is out now."

Thousands of people reacted to her Instagram post within a few minutes after the singer shared it on the Facebook-owned platform.



