Alia Bhatt shares previously unseen photo with Ranbir Kapoor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Alia Bhatt on Friday shared a rare picture with her beau Ranbir Kapoor who recently tested positive for coronavirus.
In the previously unseen picture, the pair is seen holding hands with their faces not visible.
"Major missing," she captioned her post with a heart emoji.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has resumed work after testing negative for COVID-19 and isolating herself for several days.