Fri Mar 12, 2021
March 12, 2021

Alia Bhatt shares previously unseen photo with Ranbir Kapoor

Fri, Mar 12, 2021

Alia Bhatt on Friday shared a rare picture with her beau Ranbir Kapoor who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

In the previously unseen picture, the pair is seen holding hands with their faces not visible.

"Major missing," she captioned her post with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has resumed work after testing negative for COVID-19 and isolating herself for several days.

