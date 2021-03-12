Take a look at Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's adorable photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share his love to his wife — acclaimed actress Anushka Sharma.
The famed batsman and his wife, in the Instagram post, could be seen expressing their affection for one another.
The heart-captioned image has received more than six million likes, with fans flooding the cricketer's post with comments in which they showed their love for the couple.
A few days earlier, Kohli shared an endearing picture of his newborn with Anushka Sharma along with a heart-melting note to celebrate motherhood on Women's Day.
The superstar batsman, in the Instagram post, also shared his experience of becoming a father, which made him realise the "true strength and divinity of women".
"Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine-chilling, unbelievable, and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them," he added.