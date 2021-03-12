Take a look at Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's adorable photo

— Twitter/File

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share his love to his wife — acclaimed actress Anushka Sharma.



The famed batsman and his wife, in the Instagram post, could be seen expressing their affection for one another.

The heart-captioned image has received more than six million likes, with fans flooding the cricketer's post with comments in which they showed their love for the couple.



A few days earlier, Kohli shared an endearing picture of his newborn with Anushka Sharma along with a heart-melting note to celebrate motherhood on Women's Day.



The superstar batsman, in the Instagram post, also shared his experience of becoming a father, which made him realise the "true strength and divinity of women".

"Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine-chilling, unbelievable, and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them," he added.

