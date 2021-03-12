Shah Rukh Khan sends best wishes to Farhan Akhtar for upcoming film ‘Toofaan’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has showered love on Farhan Akhtar and extended best wishes to the entire team after the teaser of film Toofaan was released.



Tagging Farhan, the My Name Is Khan actor took to Instagram and shared the teaser of the film and wrote, “Wow! Always inspired by the effort u put ur work”.

Khan quoted the lyrics of Azad’s poem to appreciate the team Toofaan. “Kinare hi se Toofan ka tamasha dekhne waly, kinare se kabhie andaza-e-Toofan nahi hota”.

He also said ‘Ready to dive into Toofaan”.

Shah Rukh Khan also extended best wishes to the entire team, saying “All the best to the team for this awesomeness. Luv @faroutakhtar.”

Earlier, Farhan turned to Instagram and shared the teaser of the movie and confirmed its release date.

“Toofaan Teaser. It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance and madness. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here’s presenting the #ToofaanTeaser . big big hug.”

“#ToofaanOnPrime premieres May 21, on @primevideoin,” he further said.

