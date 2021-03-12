close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 12, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for ‘controlling’ BBC: ‘This is no China!’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 12, 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for ‘controlling’ BBC: ‘This is no China!’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed by the BBC for attempting to control their information spread.

A report into this claim was brought forward by a PR expert and during their interview with Express UK and they were quoted saying, "The BBC by its very nature has to be impartial at all times.”

"So to be told how to conduct its coverage by a PR person is a bit strange, to say the least. This is the UK, not China. You can’t tell the BBC how to conduct its journalism, which frankly, was more than fair and balanced.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment