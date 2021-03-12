Video: Police rescue delivery boy from looters in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

KARACHI: The police rescued a delivery boy from a robbery in the Karachi's DHA Phase I Friday.
According to Geo News, CCTV video of the incident shows policemen on motorcycles catching the robbers red-handed when they were forcefully taking away things from the delivery boy.
A robbery and arms case has been registered against the suspects.