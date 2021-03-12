Justin Bieber addresses Hailey Baldwin’s ‘by the book structure’ to love

Renowned singer and songwriter Justin Bieber recently shed light on his love for Hailey Bieber’s ‘by the book’ personality and the structure that follows suit.



The singer addressed his relationship with Baldwin during an interview with Billboard and started off by gushing over her structured nature.

Bieber was also quoted saying, "One thing that has been so helpful is my wife is so by the book. She’s so structured and routine and so responsible.”

With her impact, Bieber also started getting more invested in “learning about contracts” and getting fair dues as an artist. He concluded it all by adding that Baldwin is the only reason he was able to "realise that I either take responsibility for this or else I’m not going to be able to sustain a certain lifestyle that I want."