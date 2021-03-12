close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 12, 2021

Peaceful, transparent election government's first priority: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 12, 2021

Peaceful, transparent, free and fair Senate elections are a priority for the government, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.

He was speaking to a private news channel shortly after claims from Opposition leaders Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Dr Musadik Malik on their Twitter accounts that "spy cameras" have been installed in the polling booths set for senators to cast their votes in the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet are confident that the government’s candidate and incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will be successful.

He said that the agenda of the PTI government was a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

Opposition claims 'spy cameras' installed in polling booths for Senate chairman elections

Photos of the "hidden cameras" were shared by PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and PML-N's Dr Musadik Malik on their Twitter accounts.

"Myself and Dr Musadik found spy cameras right over the polling booth!!!!" tweeted the PPP senator.

In a seperate tweet, he shared that they had also found a "pinhole camera" inside the polling booth.

While Dr Musadik Malik called the presence of the cameras a "freaking joke".

