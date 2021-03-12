Peaceful, transparent election government's first priority: Sheikh Rashid

Peaceful, transparent, free and fair Senate elections are a priority for the government, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.

He was speaking to a private news channel shortly after claims from Opposition leaders Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Dr Musadik Malik on their Twitter accounts that "spy cameras" have been installed in the polling booths set for senators to cast their votes in the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet are confident that the government’s candidate and incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will be successful.

He said that the agenda of the PTI government was a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

Opposition claims 'spy cameras' installed in polling booths for Senate chairman elections