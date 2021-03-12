Alia Bhatt confirms testing negative for Covid-19, returns to work

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt has returned to work after the actress confirmed she was tested negative for Coronavirus following her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s Covid-19 diagnosis.



The Gully Boy actress is back to work after isolating and consultation with her doctors on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Alia said, “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today.”

The actress also extended gratitude to the fans for good wishes.

“Thank you for all your good wishes. I’m taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all” followed by heart emojis.

Alia also urged her fans to wear mask and maintain social distancing.