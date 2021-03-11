Ertugrul actress reveals name of her favourite TV show

Hande Soral rose to global fame for her stellar performance in Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actress, who played Ilbilge Hatun in "Ertugrul", on Wednesday revealed the name of her favorite television sitcom.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of the laptop screen and wrote, "Two Broke Girls is my guilty pleasure."

"Two Broke Girls" is an American television sitcom that aired on CBS from September 19, 2011, to April 17, 2017.

Ilbilge Hatun becomes the second wife of Ertugrul in the final season of the historical TV series.

