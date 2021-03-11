Michael Sheen shares family's COVID-19 ordeal: 'Had to lay low'

Michael Sheen has been staying low for a while after contracting the virus

Michael Sheen came forth sharing his harrowing battle with coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said he, along his wife and daughter got infecting with the novel virus.

Sheen has been staying low for a while after contracting the virus. After a few weeks, the Prodigal Son star shared his selfie with a caption: "I've spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID. It's been very difficult & quite scary.”



He then went on to "thank all the incredible women" in his life, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“I want to thank all the incredible women – Anna, Mum, [daughter] Lily, [sister] Joanne, my friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who’ve helped me through this.”