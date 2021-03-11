Amy Duggar says she relates to Meghan Markle's plight

Amy Duggar says she resonates with Meghan Markle's plight of living in the royal family

Singer Amy Duggar said she can very well imagine what Meghan Markle must have felt like being trapped in the royal family.



Shedding light on her thoughts on the CBS interview, Duggar said, “I just watched the [CBS] special with Harry and Meghan.



“In a very small way, I can sympathize with her. I too wasn’t protected. I too felt trapped and unheard. I felt like there was no way out, I felt used, controlled and I was scrutinized.”

The boutique owner said she resonates with the Duchess's pain and her plight of living in the royal family.

“I can’t imagine what all she endured, but I do sympathize," Duggar added.

“Suicide is never the answer and I’m so glad she has found peace. I admire her grit, tenacity and her class,” the mom of one continued, before sharing another motivational Twitter post reading, “I went back and [forth] asking myself ‘Do I need to send this message out?’ But the answer is yes. It’s so empowering to speak up!! I hope you will never be afraid to tell your story.”