Thu Mar 11, 2021
March 11, 2021

Thu, Mar 11, 2021
Buckingham Palace’s ‘racism’ towards baby Archie laid bare: ‘The rules are clear!’

Sources recently weighed in on the alleged racism baby Archie was subjected to during his short time within the confines of the palace.

The claim regarding racism and favoritism against Archie were discussed at length by renowned constitutional lawyer Craig Prescott.

He told The Mirror, “It is very clear Archie, or indeed any of the Sussexes’ children would not have the right to be a prince or princess as the duchess has suggested.”

He also concluded by saying, “The rules are clear, albeit perhaps slightly confusing for some... but they are governed by the letters patent by George V.”

