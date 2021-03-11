Meghan Markle’s on-screen partner Patrick J. Adams takes a hit at Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle’s longtime friend and costar on Suits, Patrick J. Adams has addressed her fiercest critic Piers Morgan’s resignation from Good Morning Britain.



The TV anchor and the actor had locked horns on social media last week after Morgan called Adams a “jumped-up little twerp” for defending his friend and colleague, the Duchess of Sussex.

Adams has finally set Morgan in his place after the drama that unleashed on Wednesday when Morgan walked out and resigned the morning show after he was criticized for his scathing attack on Meghan.

“Cry not for @piersmorgan – there are plenty of bridges for him to find work under. Sincerely, the ‘jumped up twerp’,” Adams wrote.

Last week, as the Buckingham Palace announced it was investigating claims made by royal aides against Meghan ‘bullying’ them, Adams came to her defense.

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued,” he wrote.

“She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment,” he continued.

“She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic,” he added.

“‘It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her,” he said.

“And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued.”

“It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health [sic]. “

“IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency [sic]. ‘Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league,” he said before signing off.