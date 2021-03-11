Why Lady Gaga holds out on paying $500k reward to dog rescuer

Lady Gaga is reportedly holding off on paying woman associated with the return of her stolen pit bulls in case there is a possible gang involvement.

For those unversed, the dogs Koji and Gustav were retuned two days after the dog-walker shooting incident occurred but according to TMZ, the LAPD has still not ruled out possible involvement on the side of the woman who returned the fur babies.

The agency claims Gaga will be more than willing to cut the woman the check as soon as she gets cleared by local law enforcement.

