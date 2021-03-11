Queen Elizabeth ‘protecting’ senior royal accused of racism by Meghan and Harry

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly spoken to the undisclosed member of the British royal family who was accused of racism by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Royal author Phil Dampier spoke to the Daily Mail and claimed that he believed the monarch has spoken to the senior royal whom the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said raised concerns about their then-unborn son Archie’s skin colour.

“The queen is really saying that Harry and Meghan might be giving their version of events or their interpretation of a conversation a couple of years ago, without going so far as to say they are lying, which they might not be,” he said.

“Clearly she has spoken to the person who allegedly made the remark about Archie and they have given her their version of events,” he continued.

Dampier, who has been reporting on the royal family since decades, claims Her Majesty “wants to keep the identity of the senior royal … a secret.”

“She knows that if it comes out that person will never be allowed to forget it, rightly or wrongly,” he said.

During her and Harry’s sit-down with Winfrey, Meghan claimed there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he was born.”

Responding to that, Buckingham Palace issued a statement the following day, saying the family was “saddened” to hear about the couple’s challenging past years and added that the racism claims were “concerning.”