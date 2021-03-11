close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 11, 2021

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations in all 23 categories

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 11, 2021

Globally sought-after couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are gearing up to present the Oscar nominations on March 15 for this year's Academy Awards.

The lovebirds were named the presenters for the 93rd Oscars Nominations on March 15, to announce the nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories.

The Quantico actor shared the news on Instagram as well as she jumped on TikTok’s “tell me without telling me” bandwagon before her husband quipped that she had already told everyone.

"Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo?” she joked, and added: “Just kidding, love you @nickjonas!”

“We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars,” she wrote. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment