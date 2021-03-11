Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations in all 23 categories

Globally sought-after couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are gearing up to present the Oscar nominations on March 15 for this year's Academy Awards.

The lovebirds were named the presenters for the 93rd Oscars Nominations on March 15, to announce the nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories.

The Quantico actor shared the news on Instagram as well as she jumped on TikTok’s “tell me without telling me” bandwagon before her husband quipped that she had already told everyone.

"Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo?” she joked, and added: “Just kidding, love you @nickjonas!”

“We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars,” she wrote.

