Sophie Turner wants fans to believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview

American actress Sophie Turner was among millions of people who expressed sympathy for Meghan Markle after her Oprah Winfrey interview aired on Sunday.

The "Game of Thrones" star on Tuesday shared a message for people who refused to believe that Meghan had been suicidal during her stay with the royal family after her marriage to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex made this revelation during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday.

Sophie, while taking to Instagram, re-shared a post to her stories, reminding her followers that if they passed negative comments about Meghan their friends and family members who had been suicidal won't seek their help.



