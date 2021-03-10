close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 10, 2021

TV host remains defiant after losing job over remarks against Meghan Markle

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 10, 2021

British TV show host Piers Morgan on Wednesday said he still did not believe what Meghan Markle had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview.

Morgan  took to Twitter hours after  losing his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan   after a backlash against his comments.

"On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK," Morgan said in a Tweet on Wednesday morning. 

"Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions," he told his 7.8 million Twitter followers.

He added a photo of Winston Churchill with a quote on free speech.


Latest News

More From Entertainment