TV host remains defiant after losing job over remarks against Meghan Markle

British TV show host Piers Morgan on Wednesday said he still did not believe what Meghan Markle had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview.

Morgan took to Twitter hours after losing his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan after a backlash against his comments.

"On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK," Morgan said in a Tweet on Wednesday morning.

"Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions," he told his 7.8 million Twitter followers.

He added a photo of Winston Churchill with a quote on free speech.



