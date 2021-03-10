Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'buss it' challenge will leave you grooving

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh certainly know how to put a smile on their fans' face.
Taking to Instagram, the adorable duo could be seen doing their take on the popular #bussitchallenge.
It starts off with Deepika shaking a leg as she looked gorgeous in trendy, printed sweatpants.
The video then transitions to her hubby dancing with her hilariously, clearly having a blast.
The video clearly entertained fans as many gave their love to the gorgeous couple.
"Werk it baby!" she captioned the post.
"This video made my day," a user commented.
"Wow," a second fan said.
Take a look: