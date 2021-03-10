Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'buss it' challenge will leave you grooving

B-Town power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh certainly know how to put a smile on their fans' face.

Taking to Instagram, the adorable duo could be seen doing their take on the popular #bussitchallenge.

It starts off with Deepika shaking a leg as she looked gorgeous in trendy, printed sweatpants.

The video then transitions to her hubby dancing with her hilariously, clearly having a blast.

The video clearly entertained fans as many gave their love to the gorgeous couple.

"Werk it baby!" she captioned the post.



"This video made my day," a user commented.

"Wow," a second fan said.

Take a look:







