close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 10, 2021

How winning worst actor took Eddie Murphy's career to the backseat

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 10, 2021

American star Eddie Murphy shared how his acting career took a backseat after he was recognised as the "worst actor of the decade".

Speaking on the WTF with March Maron podcast, the Coming 2 America star discussed how winning three Razzie Awards led him to making the tough decision.

"I was making [expletive] movies," Murphy said.

"I was like, 'This [expletive] ain't fun. They're giving me Razzies… [expletive] gave me the 'worst actor ever' Razzie. [So I thought], 'Maybe it's time to take a break.' "

In 2010, the star won the Razzie for worst actor of the decade prompting him to stop gracing the big screen.

"I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I'm sitting on the couch and I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don't want the last bunch of s--- they see me do [to be] bulls---," Murphy said.

"The plan was to go do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America and then do stand-up and see how I felt afterwards."

He added, "At least then they'll know I'm [still] funny."

Latest News

More From Entertainment