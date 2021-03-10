'My heart broke for Meghan Markle, palace straight up evil'

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, screenwriter and producer Kate Sargent came into the Duchess of Sussex's defense and criticised Buckingham Palace over their actions labeling them as "straight up evil" .

From the interview, the former actress shared that among many things she felt suicidal and felt that the royal family did nothing to support her along with being questioned over Archie's skin colour before his birth.

Taking to Twitter Sargent shared her experience of working with the Duchess of Sussex in an episode of Castle and recalled how "lovely" she was.

She expressed her frustration over the palace's lack of action at the time when Meghan desperately needed it.

"I worked with Meghan Markle on an episode of Castle I wrote and she was absolutely lovely and the utmost professional," she said.

"My heart broke for her last night.

"And the fact that the 'institution' is still attacking her when they know she was on the verge of suicide is straight up evil."