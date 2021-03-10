Glee creator responds to Naya Rivera's father on 'false claims' after star's death

American television writer, Ryan Murphy has responded to claims stating that he did not fulfill his promise of establishing a college fund to late Glee star Naya Rivera’s son Josey after her tragic death .

Naya’s father George Rivera took to Twitter stating that Ryan did not reach out to Naya’s family nor followed up with the promise of a college fund.

When asked by a fan about Ryan’s joint statement with fellow Glee creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, George hit back saying that it was a "shallow" promise.

"Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn't do !!! I'm about to blow up this story .... and make sure he's knows that I know. When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are 'less than' .... vocalize a good game , but it's as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy," he wrote.

"Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call."

Another fan asked, "did they never open the trust fund for josey ? omg." to which the late star's father answered, "Hahaaaa."

Following the tweets, Ryan responded saying that he, Brad and Ian are still "committed" to creating the college fund.

"Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera's child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust," he wrote.

"We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate."