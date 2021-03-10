Archbishop dragged through the mud over Harry, Meghan Markle ‘secret’ wedding revelation

Royal fans have taken to social media to bash the Archbishop of Canterbury for his decision to marry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in secret in Kensington Garden.



According to Express UK, the barrage of hate erupted after the couple shared the news with Oprah, and given that their secret nuptials had no witnesses, royal fans became enraged.

One fan began the conversation and started off by saying, “You need to come out and say you didn't marry H and M before chapel wedding. It's not legal to get married without 2 witnesses. You need to clarify this situation.”

Another quickly joined suit and added, “Did you marry the Sussexes in secret 3 days before their wedding cost the British taxpayer 32 million pounds?”

The other was completely livid however, and claimed, “You have violated God's trust by performing the marriage vows twice for Harry and Meghan. Despicable.”

Others joined in simply because they disliked the idea of 'co-operation' given the archbishop's former decisions and one even explained the feelings of millions of civilians when they added, “Co-operate? Like you co-operated 3 days before the UK slept on pavements...lined the streets, had street parties presuming we were all part of a wedding.. yet...You got a call and married em 3 days b4? You became part of the false charade!! Dear oh dear. SAD !!”