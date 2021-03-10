Usha Shah stresses upon appreciating women of color in colorist Pakistan

Actor Usha Shah references colorist Pakistani’s discounting women of color and “missing out on some serious beauty.”

The star announced the news over on her Instagram Stories alongside an appreciation post of black influencer Nyma Tang that read, “Dear [the majority of] Pakistanis, please get out of your enslaved colonial mind-sets because you are missing out on some serious beauty. I mean, just wow.”

For those unaware, Shah is one of Pakitan's most outspoken advocate for women of color and utilizes her platform to normalize seemingly taboo discussions.

