close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 10, 2021

Usha Shah stresses upon appreciating women of color in colorist Pakistan

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 10, 2021
Usha Shah stresses upon appreciating women of color in colorist Pakistan

Actor Usha Shah references colorist Pakistani’s discounting women of color and “missing out on some serious beauty.”

The star announced the news over on her Instagram Stories alongside an appreciation post of black influencer Nyma Tang that read, “Dear [the majority of] Pakistanis, please get out of your enslaved colonial mind-sets because you are missing out on some serious beauty. I mean, just wow.”

For those unaware, Shah is one of Pakitan's most outspoken advocate for women of color and utilizes her platform to normalize seemingly taboo discussions.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz