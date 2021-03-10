Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar win hearts with sweet Instagram banter

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan and co-star Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui have won the hearts of fans with their sweet Instagram banter.



The Parey Hut Love actress turned to her Instagram Stories and shared a throwback behind-the-scenes photo of injured Sheheryar with blood-stained bandage wrapped around his head.

Mahira captioned the photo hilariously, saying “Sherrryyy with a cherry on top” followed by cherry emojis.

Sheheryar posted the same photo on his Instagram Story and showered love on Mahira.

The endearing post has won the hearts of fans on social media.