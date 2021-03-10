Kendall Jenner touches upon her desire to become a mother

Kendall Jenner said she is having a baby fever and would want to become a mom soon

Kendall Jenner said she is longing to have kids for a while now.



Earlier in 2018, Kendall told Ellen Degeneres said she could “wait for a little while longer" before having kids.



Three years later, it seems like she is ready to start a family, “I want kids badly,” she said on screen. “Soon too.”

In 2019, while talking to E! News, Kendall said she had put in some serious thought about the whole ordeal after playing with her sisters’ children and seeing how being around kids makes her feel.

“Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, Oh, my God I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever. Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much. It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom,” she said at the time.

Currently, the 25-year-old is dating Devin Booker but there are reportedly no signs of them wanting to take their relationship to the next stage.