John Oliver advises Meghan Markle against marrying Prince Harry in resurfaced clip

In the resurfaced clip, Oliver can be seen telling Meghan to not say her vows to Prince Harry.

The video, titled John Oliver Warns Meghan Markle What She's Getting Herself Into, has emerged on the web again, three years later.

"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute," John said in the clip. "I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."

John then gets inquired by Stephen Colbert, "But this generation seems like nice people, right? They're all nice now, right?"

He responded, "Yeah.. I mean, they're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job. That's what she's marrying into. So, I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family."







