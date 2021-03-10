Beyoncé thanks Meghan Markle for her 'courage and leadership' in emotional note

Beyoncé said she admires Meghan Markle for her courage and resilience

Meghan Markle has been getting love from her friends in the entertainment industry after her tell-all with Oprah Winfrey aired.



Amongst them is Beyoncé, who said she admires Meghan for her courage and resilience.

"Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership," Queen Bey wrote captioning a photo of them at the UK premiere of The Lion King. "We are all strengthened and inspired by you."



During her bombshell interview, Meghan opened up about how she contemplated suicide while working as a royal.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it," she said. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

"That takes so much courage to admit that you need help," Meghan added.