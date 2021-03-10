close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
March 10, 2021

Alia Bhatt's planned birthday bash postponed

Wed, Mar 10, 2021
Alia Bhatt's planned birthday bash on March 15 postponed

Indian star Alia Bhatt’s planned birthday bash for March 15 has been postponed after her beau Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19.

According to media reports, Ranbir had planned a birthday party for Alia on March 15.

The birthday party will now happen at a later date after Ranbir recovers from Covid-19, Indian media reported.

Earlier, Neetu confirmed on Tuesday that her son Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19 and quarantined at home.

Neetu turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Ranbir and confirmed that her son has tested positive for Covid-19 and is on medication and recovering well.


